Why is Inaki Williams playing for Ghana instead of Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Inaki Williams had the rare opportunity to choose between two national teams.

Inaki Williams is representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being born in Spain. The Athletic Club forward was born in Bilbao, but his parents are originally from Ghana.

After moving to Spain during the 1990s, the family settled in the Basque Country, giving Williams dual nationality and the opportunity to choose between the two countries at international level.

His decision has become one of the most fascinating nationality stories in modern international soccer, especially because his younger brother, Nico Williams, represents Spain.

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Why does Inaki Williams play for Ghana?

Although he was born in Spain, Inaki Williams has Ghanaian heritage through both of his parents. Thanks to his dual nationality, FIFA regulations allowed him to represent either Spain or Ghana at senior level. In 2022, Williams officially announced that he had chosen to play for Ghana, fulfilling what he described as an important personal and family dream.

Did Inaki Williams play for Spain?

Yes, but only at youth level. Inaki Williams represented Spain in the youth national teams and even played at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with La Roja.

He was also considered by then-Spain head coach Vicente del Bosque in 2016 as a potential senior international. However, Williams never played an official competitive match for Spain’s senior national team, leaving him eligible to switch his international allegiance under FIFA rules.

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When did Inaki Williams choose Ghana?

Inaki Williams made his decision in 2022. The announcement allowed him to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and he remains one of the Black Stars’ key players at the 2026 tournament. His arrival was viewed as a major boost for Ghana thanks to his experience in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Why does Nico Williams play for Spain?

Unlike his older brother, Nico Williams chose to represent Spain. The Athletic Club winger progressed through Spain’s youth system before earning a place in the senior national team, where he has become one of La Roja’s biggest stars. As a result, the Williams brothers now represent different countries on the international stage despite sharing the same family and club background.