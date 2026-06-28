2026 World Cup: Full list of teams eliminated in the group stage

With the curtain officially closing on the group stage, the field has been cut down to the final 32. For the 16 nations that failed to survive the cut, the 2026 World Cup has come to a heartbreaking end, forcing them to pack their bags and head home early.

After a grueling, action-packed slate of 72 matches, the 2026 World Cup group stage is officially in the books. With the field now whittled down to the final 32 teams, the tournament transitions into a high-stakes, single-elimination bracket.

A total of 16 nations have already seen their World Cup dreams shattered, headlined by shocking early exits from perennial contenders like Uruguay and South Korea.

Here is the complete list of teams eliminated in the group stage:

Group A: Czechia, South Korea

Group B: Qatar

Group C: Haiti, Scotland

Group D: Turkiye

Group E: Curacao

Group F: Tunisia

Group G: New Zealand, Iran

Group H: Uruguay, Saudi Arabia

Group I: Iraq

Group J: Jordan

Group K: Uzbekistan

Group L: Panama

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Spain finish as Group H winners! 🔝#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 27, 2026

While the tournament loses some star power ahead of the knockout rounds, the ultimate dream scenario remains alive: a potential Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi heavyweight clash, which could only happen in a hypothetical, storybook 2026 World Cup final.

The biggest disappointments of the opening round

Among the early departures were several heavy favorites who certainly didn’t expect to be packing their bags so soon. Foremost among them is Uruguay; La Celeste managed a meager 2 points and were completely upended by Cape Verde, who shocked the world to claim a spot in the Round of 32.

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South Korea’s exit stands as another massive surprise. After kicking off their campaign with an impressive victory over Czechia, the Taegeuk Warriors collapsed on the back half of the schedule, failing to secure a knockout berth after consecutive losses to Mexico and a resurgent South Africa squad.

Scotland also had high expectations of escaping Group C. However, the Scots fell agonizingly short after failing to pick up points against heavyweights Brazil and a disciplined Morocco side. Though they had a mathematical lifeline in the third-place wild card standings, a dismal goal differential ultimately sealed their fate.

What’s next on the World Cup calendar?

The tournament now shifts into win-or-go-home mode on the road to crowning a champion on July 19. Here is how the remaining knockout schedule shakes out:

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Round of 32: June 29 – July 3

Round of 16: July 4 – July 7

Quarterfinals: July 9 – July 11

Semifinals: July 14 – July 15

Third-Place Match: July 18

World Cup Final: July 19