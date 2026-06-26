In which city and stadium are Uruguay vs Spain playing today? Attendance, weather for WC game

A marquee World Cup matchup awaits as Uruguay and Spain collide. Take a look at the essential matchday details before the opening whistle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage delivers one of its marquee matchups as Uruguay and Spain face off in Mexico with knockout implications on the line. Luis de la Fuente‘s side arrives atop Group G and looking to secure first place. What happens today will define Spain and Uruguay’s future at the World Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa‘s team needs a positive result to strengthen its chances of advancing in a match that head coach has described as “a final”. Today’s game will be played at Guadalajara Stadium, the FIFA name for Estadio Akron.

The venue, which has been expanded and upgraded for the World Cup, is expected to welcome more than 45,000 spectators for one of the most anticipated group-stage contests, creating an electric atmosphere.

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What will the weather be like for Uruguay vs Spain today?

The weather for Uruguay vs Spain is expected to be warm, dry and challenging, with high temperatures and a significant chance of heat affecting match intensity.

According to climate projections for Guadalajara Stadium, conditions around kickoff are forecast to hover in the high 20s°C (low 80s°F), with humidity levels adding extra physical strain on both sides.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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This match in Guadalajara is one of the most heat-sensitive fixtures of the group stage, with studies estimating a 70% probability of performance-impairing heat conditions, a figure heavily influenced by rising regional temperatures and summer weather patterns.

That means players may be forced to manage pacing more carefully, especially in the second half when fatigue typically increases. While rain is not expected to be a factor, the combination of altitude and warm temperatures can still influence the tempo of the game.

Guadalajara sits at over 1,500 meters above sea level, which slightly reduces air density, but in this case, heat is the dominant environmental storyline rather than precipitation or storms.

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How have Uruguay and Spain performed at the 2026 World Cup?

Lamine Yamal‘s team arrived as one of the favorites and quickly established control in Group H with a dominant attacking display, including a convincing 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a solid start that keeps them in pole position to finish top of the group.

Across their opening matches, Spain have shown balance and efficiency under coach Luis de la Fuente, combining possession control with a more direct attacking edge. Their defensive structure has also stood out.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have had a much tougher campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side opened with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia and followed it with another draw against Cape Verde, leaving them without a victory so far.

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As things stand, Uruguay head into the decisive match against Spain without Ronald Araujo and needing a result to keep their qualification hopes alive, while Spain are in control of their fate and can secure progression with another positive performance.