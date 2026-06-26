What happens if Norway lose, win or tie vs France today at the 2026 World Cup?

Norway have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Scandinavians opened Group I with victories over Iraq and Senegal, collecting six points.

However, the showdown against France remains hugely significant. The result will determine whether they finish first or second in the group, and that could dramatically change their path through the knockout stage.

Erling Haaland has been sensational during the tournament keeping pace with other stars like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe. However, Haaland isn’t starting today against France. Norway are also resting Martin Odegaard, who isn’t starting today either.

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What happens if Norway win vs France in 2026 World Cup?

If Norway win against France, they will finish first in Group I with a perfect nine points. Winning the group would give Norway a favorable Round of 32 matchup against a third-place team from Group C, D, F, G, or H. There is another major implication as well. By finishing first, Norway could be on course for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Germany if both teams continue advancing. France will be second-place also advancing to the next round.

What happens if Norway tie with France?

A draw would leave Norway with seven points. However, France would finish above Norway on goal difference, meaning the Norwegians would drop to second place in Group I. Under that scenario, Norway’s Round of 32 opponent would be Ivory Coast. France would face a third-place team from Group C, D, F, G, or H in the Round of 32.

What happens if Norway lose to France?

Even with a loss against France, Norway would still advance to the Round of 32. The Norwegians would remain on six points, which is enough to secure second place in Group I regardless of the outcome between Senegal and Iraq. France would secure first-place.

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A loss would not eliminate Norway from the tournament. Instead, it would simply send the team into the knockout stage as the group runner-up. Like the draw scenario, Norway would face Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. Didier Deschamps isn’t coaching France today due to a family matter.

Have Norway already qualified for Round of 32?

Yes. That is the most important takeaway heading into the final group-stage match. Thanks to consecutive victories over Iraq and Senegal, Norway have already booked their ticket to the Round of 32. The only remaining question is whether the team will finish first or second in Group I, and that answer will determine the difficulty of the knockout-stage path.

2026 World Cup Group I standings

Pos. / Team PTS GF/GA (GD) 1. France 6 6/1 (5) 2. Norway 6 7/3 (4) 3. Senegal 0 3/6 (-3) 4. Iraq 0 1/7 (-6)