The first coach fired at 2026 World Cup: Sabri Lamouchi loses job after debut

Tunisia are parting ways with Sabri Lamouchi after losing to Sweden in Mexico, making him the first manager to lose his job at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the FIFA World Cup, there’s no margin for error — even with more teams advancing from the group stage in 2026. If you don’t take our word for it, just look at Tunisia, who are reportedly firing head coach Sabri Lamouchi after only one game.

According to journalist and author Romain Molina, the Tunisian soccer federation is parting ways with the manager following the disastrous debut against Sweden, who beat Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday. Journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano later confirmed that Lamouchi is officially out.

This makes the 54-year-old the first coach to be fired at the 2026 World Cup, with his dismissal coming immediately after the debut. It also marks the end of Lamouchi’s tenure after just five months and five games at the helm, a period in which Tunisia celebrated only one victory, with one draw and three losses.

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Reported tension behind Lamouchi’s firing

Word on the street is that there’s more than meets the eye behind Lamouchi’s firing, as the loss to Sweden was reportedly just the final straw amid rumors of internal tension within Tunisia.

C'est la fin pour Sabri Lamouchi à la tête de la sélection tunisienne 🇹🇳 — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) June 15, 2026

Tunisian radio station Mosaique FM reports that Tunisian delegation leaders called for an emergency meeting to discuss the manager’s future, while a witness revealed seeing a fight between Lamouchi’s son and a fan.

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Not the first time Tunisia fire a coach at a World Cup

Tunisia had already fired a manager during a World Cup once, having removed Henryk Kasperczak from the coaching position in 1998. The difference is that, on that occasion, they did so after two games instead of one.

A 2-0 loss to England followed by a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Colombia sealed Kasperczak’s fate, but the team still returned home in the group stage after a 1-1 tie against Romania with Ali Selmi at the helm.

What’s next for Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup

Bottom of Group F with no points and a -4 goal differential, the 45th ranked nation on the FIFA ranking faces a steep hill to climb to reach the knockout phase. Tunisia’s next game will be on Sunday, June 21 (12 AM ET) against Japan (2nd with one point), before closing out the group stage against the Netherlands (3rd with one point) on June 25 (7 PM ET).

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Tunisia’s new coach at 2026 World Cup

Lamouchi’s replacement has yet to be revealed, but Mondher Kebaier is expected to take over on an interim basis. The local 56-year-old already coached the national team from 2019–2022. Tunisia have a big decision to make.