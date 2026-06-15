What’s Cape Verde’s FIFA ranking and how did they qualify for 2026 World Cup? Spain’s group opponent

Cape Verde will make their historic World Cup debut in a monumental clash against powerhouse Spain, capping off a grueling, hard-fought journey through the African qualifiers to reach the 2026 tournament.

Cape Verde are set to make their highly anticipated debut at the 2026 World Cup, but the excitement of their tournament opener comes with the ultimate reality check: a showdown against tournament heavyweights Spain.

A massive gulf separates the two sides in the FIFA World Rankings, with the Blue Sharks sitting at No. 67 while La Roja hovers near the top at No. 2. Despite the stark contrast on paper, intrigue is building around what the African nation can pull off in its first-ever appearance on soccer’s grandest stage.

Cape Verde enter the tournament as the clear underdogs of Group H, a quadrant that also features 16th-ranked Uruguay and a formidable Saudi Arabia squad ranked 61st. On paper, they are the lowest-rated team in the group, and their reward is starting the campaign against their most daunting opponent right out of the gate.

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With the squad boasting players eager to make a name for themselves on the global stage, Cape Verde are determined to prove their historic qualification weren’t a fluke. The pressure is on the newcomers to deliver a strong performance, especially after other African nations have struggled to find their footing in the opening matches of the tournament.

How did they qualify to the 2026 World Cup?

Cape Verde—affectionately known as the Blue Sharks—made history by qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup. Representing an island nation of just over 500,000 people, they completed an astonishing qualification run in CAF’s Group D under manager Bubista.

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They finished at the top of their group with 23 points, losing only one match and successfully outlasting continental giant Cameroon to secure automatic qualification to the tournament in North America.

In that group, they faced Eswatini, Angola, Libya, Mauritius, and Cameroon. The format was straightforward: a double-round-robin, home-and-away schedule where only the group winner earned a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

These were their results in that qualifying cycle:

Matchday 1 (Nov 16, 2023): Cape Verde 0 – 0 Angola (Home)

Matchday 2 (Nov 21, 2023): Eswatini 0 – 2 Cape Verde (Away)

Matchday 3 (June 8, 2024): Cameroon 4 – 1 Cape Verde (Away)

Matchday 4 (June 11, 2024): Cape Verde 1 – 0 Libya (Home)

Matchday 5 (March 20, 2025): Cape Verde 1 – 0 Mauritius (Home)

Matchday 6 (March 25, 2025): Angola 1 – 2 Cape Verde (Away)

Matchday 7 (Sept 4, 2025): Mauritius 0 – 2 Cape Verde (Away)

Matchday 8 (Sept 9, 2025): Cape Verde 1 – 0 Cameroon (Home)

Matchday 9 (Oct 8, 2025): Libya 3 – 3 Cape Verde (Away)

Matchday 10 (Oct 13, 2025): Cape Verde 3 – 0 Eswatini (Home)

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The other newcomers in the 2026 World Cup

Cape Verde are not the only nation experiencing the World Cup bright lights for the first time. Three other countries are making their tournament debuts in North America: Jordan, Uzbekistan, and Curaçao, the latter of whom already suffered a tough opening defeat at the hands of Germany.