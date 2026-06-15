What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Belgium today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Egypt and Belgium will square off in a highly anticipated Group F opener at the 2026 World Cup, with far more on the line than just a crucial three points.

Egypt and Belgium square off today with both nations eyeing a crucial victory in their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup opener. Both heavyweights are gearing up for a grueling tactical battle in Group G, a fascinating quadrant that also features dark-horses Iran and New Zealand.

The Pharaohs entered this World Cup cycle on the heels of two high-profile international friendlies against Brazil and Russia. Egypt secured a gritty 1-0 victory over the Russians before dropping a tight 2-1 decision to the South American giants, though their dynamic attacking shape turned plenty of heads in both contests.

On the other hand, Belgium head into the tournament riding a wave of incredible momentum generated during their home tune-up matches against Tunisia and Croatia. The Red Devils cruised to back-to-back victories on home soil, flashing an explosive offense that racked up seven goals just prior to boarding the plane for North America.

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With lineups locked in, kits selected, and the officiating crew designated for this momentous debut, Belgium and Egypt are now just waiting for the opening whistle to blow.

What happens if Egypt beat Belgium?

A victory over Belgium would hand Egypt a crucial three points to sit atop the Group G standings, at least temporarily. Their ultimate placement at the end of the opening matchday will depend on the outcome of the group’s other clash between Iran and New Zealand later today.

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Securing an opening-match win drastically alters a team’s mathematical probability of advancing to the knockout rounds. Under the current tournament format, the top two teams from each group qualify automatically, alongside the best third-place finishers, making early maximum points and a healthy goal differential absolutely paramount.

What happens if Egypt and Belgium draw?

A draw would see Belgium and Egypt split the points, leaving both nations tied with one point each in the Group G standings. Both teams would then have to wait for the conclusion of the Iran vs. New Zealand match to see exactly where they sit heading into the second matchday.

A stalemate would also mean that if these two teams finish level on points at the end of the group stage, overall goal differential—rather than head-to-head record—will serve as the primary tiebreaker to determine who advances or secures a more favorable knockout seeding.

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What happens if Egypt loss to Belgium?

A defeat would leave Egypt empty-handed on zero points while catapulting Belgium into the group’s first place with three points. Dropping the opener severely narrows the Pharaohs’ margin for error, putting immense pressure on their remaining fixtures and threatening to derail their knockout-stage aspirations before they even get off the ground.

Fortunately for Egypt, a loss wouldn’t completely eliminate them from contention, as they would still have two games left to salvage a spot in the Round of 32. The Pharaohs will next take the pitch against New Zealand on June 21, before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against Iran on June 26.