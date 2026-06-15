What’s Saudi Arabia’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? Uruguay, Spain’s group opponent

Having one of the most mediatic leagues in the world, now Saudi Arabia want to translate that surge to the international level as the 2026 World Cup is played against the likes of Spain and Uruguay.

Going up against Uruguay, Spain, and Cape Verde in Group H, Saudi Arabia is aiming to produce another shocker in the 2026 World Cup like it did back in 2022, where it beat eventual champions Argentina. Ready to make history on this tournament, The Green Falcons could eye the latter stages of the tournament as a possibility despite what their FIFA World Rankings say about them.

Saudi Arabia arrived at the 2026 World Cup in 61st place in the FIFA ranking. Everyone remembers Saudi Arabia’s epic comeback against Argentina at Qatar 2022, where they beat the title favorites 2-1 on Matchday 1. The fact that Lionel Messi and company went on to win the title made Saudi Arabia’s triumph even more epic.

However, the Green Falcons will want to do better this year, as they still ended up as last in the group back then, losing their next two games. With ‘KSA’ as their abbreviation, Saudi Arabia want to stun world soccer in 2026.

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Saudi Arabia’s best ranking of all time

The highest-ever ranking Saudi Arabia has held in FIFA is the 21st spot, which came in July 1998. However, in terms of World Cups, its best finish came in 1994 where the team reached the Round of 16.

Saudi Arabia had a historically-high 21st spot in FIFA Rankings in 1998

Many of Saudi Arabian players play in the much-renewed Saudi Pro League, where figures like Cristiano Ronaldo play weekly. Hence, the players are used to facing top-level competition. They just need to translate this into the World Cup stage.

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World Cup Group H’s FIFA Rankings

Saudi Arabia comes at third place in terms of FIFA Rankings in contrast to its group rivals. Spain and Uruguay are both better placed, but Cape Verde and their 40-year-old sensation Vozinha come in at last: