In which city and stadium are Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay playing? Attendance, weather for WC clash

All eyes on a Group H showdown as Saudi Arabia and Uruguay collide in a tense World Cup night, with intrigue building around crowd atmosphere, attendance buzz and Miami conditions at Hard Rock Stadium.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will play their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The clash will take place in one of the most modern venues in the United States. Follow our live blog of Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay for minute-by-minute coverage and updates!

The fixture between Saudi Arabia national soccer team and Uruguay national soccer team is scheduled as one of the opening group-stage games, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM local time on June 15, 2026. Local Inter Miami star Luis Suarez won’t be playing for Uruguay in this year’s World Cup.

The stadium, located in the Miami metropolitan area between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, will stage multiple World Cup matches throughout the competition, making it one of the busiest host sites in the 2026 edition. Saudi Arabia, who will be shown as KSA in the broadcast scoreboard, aim to pull off an upset today.

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What is the expected attendance for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay?

Hard Rock Stadium officially holds approximately 64,479–65,000 seats for World Cup configuration, depending on final seating adjustments for FIFA requirements.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is seen covering the Hard Rock Stadium signage on the exterior of the stadium (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The match is part of the opening wave of FIFA World Cup 2026 games in Miami Gardens, and demand has been driven by both local interest and strong international fan bases from South American and Middle Eastern communities.

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What will the weather be like for Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay?

The weather in Miami is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures around 29°C to 33°C at kickoff and high humidity levels. Conditions in South Florida in mid-June are typically among the most physically demanding of the entire tournament calendar.

Forecast models for World Cup conditions in Miami consistently highlight a high probability of “performance-impairing heat” (above 28°C with heavy humidity), which can significantly affect running intensity and recovery during matches. Hopefully, the weather protocol for the 2026 FIFA World Cup won’t be needed.

Even though the match is scheduled for the evening slot, humidity in Miami tends to remain elevated after sunset, meaning players from both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay (who are looking to add a fifth star to their crest this year) are expected to deal with heavy air conditions.