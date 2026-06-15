Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay LIVE: Confirmed lineups!

Group H of the 2026 World Cup features its second match of the opening round following the scoreless draw between Spain and Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay make their tournament debuts at Miami Stadium, and a victory for either side would temporarily move them to the top of the group standings.

[Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in the USA on Fubo]

In a tournament where surprise results have become a regular occurrence, neither the Saudis nor the South Americans intend to begin their campaign on the wrong foot.

Saudi Arabia on one side, Uruguay on the other. Don’t miss a single moment of what could unfold in this fascinating 2026 World Cup matchup here at Bolavip.