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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay LIVE: Confirmed lineups!

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group H.

Sultan Mandash (L) Federico Valverde (R).
© Getty ImagesSultan Mandash (L) Federico Valverde (R).

Group H of the 2026 World Cup features its second match of the opening round following the scoreless draw between Spain and Cape Verde. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay make their tournament debuts at Miami Stadium, and a victory for either side would temporarily move them to the top of the group standings.

[Watch Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay in the USA on Fubo]

In a tournament where surprise results have become a regular occurrence, neither the Saudis nor the South Americans intend to begin their campaign on the wrong foot.

Saudi Arabia on one side, Uruguay on the other. Don’t miss a single moment of what could unfold in this fascinating 2026 World Cup matchup here at Bolavip.

Record goalkeeper for Uruguay

Fernando Muslera will feature in his fifth consecutive World Cup.

He previously took part in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022.

Miami Stadium is beginning to fill up and take shape

Fans are slowly making their way toward this impressive stadium, which will be filled with green and sky-blue shirts throughout.

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia home kits

Uruguay will wear their traditional sky-blue shirt. Saudi Arabia will be dressed entirely in green.

Confirmed Saudi Arabia lineup

These are the eleven players who will take the field for Saudi Arabia from the start.

Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Moteb Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Salem Al-Dawsari; Firas Al-Buraikan, Musab Al-Juwayr.

Confirmed Uruguay lineup

These are the eleven players who will start the match for La Celeste

Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo; Federico Viñas, Darwin Nuñez.

The FIFA rankings of both national teams

Saudi Arabia sit 60th in the FIFA World Ranking, while Uruguay are ranked 17th.

Uruguay arrive at the World Cup without a historic figure

Luis Suarez is not playing in the 2026 World Cup for Uruguay due to a purely soccer decision by head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Referees confirmed!

This game will be officiated by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani, with Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni serving as assistant referees.

The VAR will be overseen by Marco Di Bello, who will work alongside Ivan Bebek as AVAR.

Venue for this match

The match will be played at Miami Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 65,000 spectators.

Temperatures are expected to range from around 29°C to 33°C at kickoff, with high humidity levels anticipated throughout the match.

Kickoff time and how to watch!

Kickoff for the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay match is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional television providers.

The match is also available via streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay open their 2026 World Cup campaigns

Welcome to another Bolavip Live Blog! This time, we will be covering all the action minute by minute as Saudi Arabia and Uruguay open their 2026 World Cup campaigns.

Stay tuned and don’t miss any of the key moments from this exciting Group H clash.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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