Why isn’t Aurelien Tchouameni starting today for France vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup?

Aurelien Tchouameni has been a cornerstone for France at the 2026 World Cup, yet the midfielder has been benched fot the Round of 16 clash against Paraguay.

France faces an intriguing Round of 16 matchup at the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay. Unfortunately for Les Bleus, star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been officially ruled out of today’s starting lineup against the South Americans.

Following France’s match against Sweden in the Round of 32, rumors quickly emerged regarding a potential injury to the midfielder. Soccer insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday morning that Tchouameni would miss the upcoming knockout match against Paraguay. He appears on the bench, yet he is not expected to see any activity against the South Americans.

Following the confirmation of the France vs Paraguay matchday kits, Les Bleus’ starting lineup was also locked in. Head coach Didier Deschamps’ starting XI is notably missing Tchouameni, who has been benched and is expected to sit out today’s encounter due to a thigh injury.

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How severe is Aurelien Tchouameni’s injury?

According to Romano, Tchouameni’s thigh injury is not overly severe. Provided France manages to defeat Paraguay and advance, the midfielder is expected to be fully recovered and available for selection in the quarterfinals if Les Bleus defeat the South American squad.

Aurelien Tchouameni of France

Who will replace Aurelien Tchouameni against Paraguay?

France will face Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium with a formidable starting lineup despite the sudden setback. Tchouameni’s absence has prompted manager Didier Deschamps to give Adrien Rabiot the nod to start in the heart of the midfield.

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France’s starting XI to face Paraguay: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.