Is Declan Rice available to play today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Declan Rice has been a key piece for Thomas Tuchel and England during the 2026 World Cup.

Declan Rice has been one of England’s most important players throughout the 2026 World Cup, playing a vital role in the Three Lions’ impressive run to the semifinals.

However, concerns about the Arsenal midfielder’s fitness first emerged after England’s dramatic Round of 16 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Since then, Rice has been managing multiple physical issues while continuing to help England advance through the tournament.

Those concerns intensified after the quarterfinal against Norway in Miami, where Rice was substituted at halftime after playing only 45 minutes, raising fresh questions about his availability for the semifinal against Argentina.

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Is Declan Rice playing today for England against Argentina?

Yes. Declan Rice is expected to play for England’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina. The midfielder has not been ruled out and remains available for selection by head coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of one of England’s biggest matches of the tournament. His presence is a major boost for the Three Lions as they prepare to face the defending world champions in Atlanta.

What happened to Declan Rice?

Declan Rice has been dealing with several physical issues over the past week. After the victory over Mexico, he contracted a virus that affected his condition. In addition, he has continued to battle a neural/sciatica issue affecting his lower back.

Those problems limited his involvement against Norway, where he was substituted after the opening 45 minutes as England carefully managed his workload.

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2026 World Cup: Will Declan Rice start for England vs Argentina?

Declan Rice is expected to play against Argentina, but one important question remains unanswered. While he is available for selection, it is still unclear whether he will be fit enough to complete the full 90 minutes or whether his playing time will once again be managed, as it was in the quarterfinal against Norway.

Thomas Tuchel will likely make a final decision based on Rice’s physical condition before kickoff, balancing England’s need for one of its most influential midfielders with the risk of aggravating his recent issues.