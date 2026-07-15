In which leagues and clubs do England’s 2026 World Cup players compete?

England's march to the 2026 World Cup semifinals has been powered by one of the deepest squads in international soccer.

England have enjoyed an outstanding campaign at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the semifinals after an impressive tournament under Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions topped Group L over Croatia, Panama, and Ghana before navigating a difficult knockout-stage path to remain in contention for the trophy.

Their road to the final four has been anything but easy. England eliminated DR Congo in the Round of 32 before surviving a dramatic battle against Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca in the Round of 16. Despite playing with 10 men for more than half an hour, they secured a memorable victory that reinforced their status as one of the tournament favorites.

Then, England defeated Norway in the quarterfinals to book a blockbuster semifinal against Argentina. One of the reasons behind the team’s success is the extraordinary quality of the squad, with players competing for some of the biggest clubs across Europe and beyond. While most of the roster plays in the Premier League, several stars represent elite clubs in Germany, Spain, and Saudi Arabia.

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How many players of England compete in the Premier League?

The Premier League remains the backbone of England’s squad. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford continues as England’s first-choice goalkeeper, while Dean Henderson represents Crystal Palace.

Manchester City contribute with several players, including John Stones, Nico O’Reilly, James Trafford, and Marc Guehi. Arsenal are another major supplier with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze.

Chelsea are represented by Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James, while Aston Villa provide Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers, and Ollie Watkins. Tottenham contribute with Djed Spence, Manchester United are represented by Kobbie Mainoo, Newcastle have Dan Burn, Brentford feature Jordan Henderson, and Elliot Anderson is set to leave Nottingham Forest to join Manchester City.

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2026 World Cup: Which England players compete outside the Premier League?

Six England players are expected to play outside England following the 2026 World Cup. Harry Kane remains at Bayern Munich in Germany, while Jarell Quansah plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Jude Bellingham continues to star for Real Madrid in Spain, and Anthony Gordon has completed a move from Newcastle to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford’s future remains uncertain.

His loan spell with Barcelona has ended, and although he officially belongs to Manchester United, it is still unclear whether he will return to England or remain abroad. Ivan Toney is the only England player currently competing outside Europe, playing for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League.