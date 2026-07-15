Is Jude Bellingham playing today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Jude Bellingham is having an extraordinary 2026 World Cup with England. However, many fans had doubts about his status for a blockbuster semifinal against Argentina.

Jude Bellingham has been one of England’s standout performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Harry Kane. The two stars have combined to lead the Three Lions all the way to the semifinals, each scoring six goals during an outstanding tournament.

Bellingham has elevated his performances when England has needed him the most. The Real Madrid midfielder delivered crucial goals in the knockout stages against Mexico in the Round of 32 and Norway in the quarterfinals, once again proving why he is considered one of the world’s best players.

Now, Jude will look to inspire England to its first World Cup final since the historic triumph in 1966 as the Three Lions prepare for a blockbuster semifinal against Argentina in Atlanta.

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Is Jude Bellingham playing today against Argentina?

Yes. Jude Bellingham is available and is expected to start for England against Argentina. There had been concerns among England supporters that Bellingham could miss the semifinal because of yellow-card accumulation, but those fears disappeared after the quarterfinal against Norway.

The star midfielder avoided another booking, and FIFA’s disciplinary rules reset yellow cards before the semifinals, leaving him fully cleared to play against Argentina.

Was Jude Bellingham close to suspension at 2026 WC?

Yes. Jude Bellingham entered the quarterfinal against Norway carrying a previous yellow card, meaning another caution could have put his availability for the semifinal in doubt.

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However, he successfully completed the match without receiving another booking. With the yellow-card reset now in effect, Bellingham enters the semifinal with a clean disciplinary record.

Is Jude Bellingham injured?

No. Jude Bellingham is fully fit for the semifinal against Argentina. Despite the extreme heat and humidity during England’s quarterfinal in Miami, Bellingham was one of the players who appeared to cope best physically throughout the match. Unlike several teammates who have been managing fitness concerns, the Real Madrid star enters the semifinal without any reported injury issues.