Why isn’t Bukayo Saka starting today for England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Thomas Tuchel has made a key decision on Bukayo Saka ahead of England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel has made a surprising decision by leaving Bukayo Saka on the bench for today’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Norway in Miami.

Despite delivering a solid performance in England’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca, the Arsenal star will not be part of the starting lineup for this crucial knockout-stage match.

Saka has been one of England’s most influential attacking players in recent years, which is why his absence from the starting XI has generated significant discussion ahead of the quarterfinal.

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Why is Bukayo Saka not playing today for England vs Norway?

Bukayo Saka is not playing today for England against Norway after a technical decision made by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel’s move suggests a tactical adjustment for the quarterfinal, possibly aimed at bringing fresh energy and directness to England’s attack from the opening minutes.

Who is replacing Bukayo Saka in the starting lineup for England vs Norway?

Noni Madueke has been selected to start on the right flank in place of Bukayo Saka for England against Norway. Madueke’s pace, dribbling ability, and willingness to attack defenders one-on-one may have influenced Tuchel’s choice for this matchup.

Will Bukayo Saka play against Norway?

Yes. Bukayo Saka is available as a substitute and could still play an important role in the match. Given the extreme heat conditions in Miami, Tuchel may be planning to use Saka as an impact substitute in the second half when fresh attacking legs could be especially valuable.