Is Declan Rice playing today for England vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Declan Rice's availability has become one of the biggest questions surrounding England ahead of its World Cup quarterfinal against Norway.

Declan Rice has been one of the key players behind England’s run to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, where the Three Lions will face Norway in Miami.

The Arsenal midfielder has provided leadership and balance for England throughout the tournament, forming a crucial core alongside Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. His performances in midfield have been instrumental in helping Thomas Tuchel’s side advance through the knockout stages.

However, after England’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico at Estadio Azteca, reports emerged casting doubt on whether Rice would be available for the quarterfinal against Norway.

Advertisement

Is Declan Rice available to play today for England vs Norway?

Yes. Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Declan Rice is available for selection against Norway in Miami. Rice has not been officially ruled out despite the medical issues he has faced in recent days. His inclusion in the matchday squad remains possible, which is a significant boost for England ahead of a crucial World Cup quarterfinal.

What happened to Declan Rice at 2026 World Cup?

Declan Rice reportedly contracted a virus after the Round of 16 match against Mexico, which initially made him doubtful for the game against Norway. In addition to the illness, according to BBC Sport, the midfielder has been dealing with a neural issue that has affected his hamstring and lower back. These physical concerns have required careful management by England’s medical staff in the lead-up to the quarterfinal.

Will Declan Rice play today for England against Norway?

Declan Rice could play for England against Norway, but his participation is expected to be a late decision based on his physical condition. Thomas Tuchel will likely assess Rice’s fitness closer to kickoff.

Advertisement

If Rice is able to start, his presence would be a major advantage for England, as his defensive work, passing range, and leadership are vital components of Tuchel’s midfield setup.