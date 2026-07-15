Djed Spence has one of the biggest assignments of his career as he starts for England against Argentina in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. One of many changes confirmed by Thomas Tuchel.

The Tottenham defender is expected to operate at left back, where one of his primary responsibilities will be trying to slow down Lionel Messi. With a place in the World Cup final at stake, Spence’s defensive performance could prove decisive for the Three Lions.

One detail that has caught the attention of fans throughout the tournament is the protective mask Spence continues to wear during matches, prompting many to wonder why the England defender still needs facial protection.

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Why did Djed Spence wear a mask in 2026 World Cup?

Djed Spence wore a protective mask in some matches of the World Cup because he suffered a fractured jaw in May. The injury occurred after he received a heavy elbow during a match involving Tottenham and Chelsea, forcing him to wear facial protection while recovering from the fracture. However, to feel more comfortable, he chose not to wear it against Argentina.

Although he returned to action relatively quickly, medical staff advised him to continue wearing the mask to minimize the risk of further injury while the bone continues to heal.

The mask has been custom-made specifically for Spence and is designed to protect the injured area without affecting his ability to compete. It provides additional protection against accidental contact, helping stabilize the healing jaw while reducing the chance of another fracture during physical challenges.

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Why is Djed Spence so important for England today vs Argentina?

With Thomas Tuchel trusting him in the starting lineup, Djed Spence has the opportunity to play a crucial role in England’s quest to reach its first World Cup final since 1966.

Containing Messi will be one of the most difficult defensive tasks in soccer, and England will rely on Spence’s athleticism, pace, and defensive discipline throughout the semifinal.

If he can successfully limit Argentina’s captain while continuing to contribute defensively, Spence could become one of England’s unsung heroes on the road to the World Cup final.