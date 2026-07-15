Why isn’t Noni Madueke starting today for England vs Argentina at the 2026 World Cup?

Noni Madueke won't start for England against Argentina in another surprising decision confirmed by Thomas Tuchel.

Noni Madueke has played an important role for England throughout the 2026 World Cup, competing with Bukayo Saka for the starting spot on the right wing under Thomas Tuchel.

The Arsenal winger has provided pace and direct attacking play whenever called upon, but England’s attack has remained one of the biggest tactical questions for Tuchel as the tournament has progressed.

Following England’s hard-fought victory over Norway in the quarterfinals, Tuchel decided to make another significant change to England’s starting lineup ahead of the semifinal against Argentina.

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Why isn’t Noni Madueke playing today for England vs Argentina in starting XI?

Noni Madueke is not starting against Argentina because of a technical decision made by Thomas Tuchel. Instead of selecting either Madueke or Bukayo Saka on the right side of the attack, Tuchel has chosen Morgan Rogers to start in an effort to give England a different attacking profile against the defending world champions. Marcus Rashford isn’t starting today either.

Who is starting for England in attack?

England’s midfield and attacking unit against Argentina features Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane.

With Rogers earning the starting role, Tuchel is hoping England can produce a more dynamic and fluid attacking display in one of the biggest matches of the tournament. The Three Lions will once again rely on captain Harry Kane to lead the line, while Bellingham and Gordon provide creativity and support behind him.

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Is Noni Madueke available for England vs Argentina?

Yes. Noni Madueke is fully available for England against Argentina. Although he is not part of the starting lineup, the winger remains one of Tuchel’s strongest attacking options from the bench and could play a significant role later in the match.