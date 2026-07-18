What happens if England win, tie or lose vs France today in 2026 World Cup third-place game?

England and France will play in the third-place game at the 2026 World Cup. There are big implications for both teams in Miami.

England and France meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place match in Miami, with both teams trying to end the tournament on a positive note after painful semifinal defeats.

For the Three Lions, the disappointment has been especially difficult to accept. England led Argentina 1-0 with less than ten minutes remaining in regulation before Lionel Messi inspired an epic comeback with assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, sending the defending champions into another World Cup final.

France’s exit was equally frustrating. Les Bleus entered the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, but Spain proved too strong in the semifinals, securing a convincing 2-0 victory to end France’s hopes of becoming world champions once again.

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What happens if England win vs France today?

If England win against France, the Three Lions will officially secure the third-place of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It would become England’s second-best finish in World Cup history, trailing only the nation’s famous triumph at the 1966 World Cup.

A victory would also provide a positive ending after another heartbreaking semifinal exit and reinforce the progress made under Thomas Tuchel. For France, defeat would mean finishing fourth in the tournament.

What happens if England and France draw in 2026 World Cup?

If England and France tie after 90 minutes, the match will continue to extra time. If neither team can find a winner during the additional 30 minutes, the third-place playoff will be decided by a penalty shootout.

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What happens if England lose vs France at 2026 WC?

If England lose against France, the Three Lions will officially finish fourth at the 2026 World Cup. That would match their final position at both Italia 1990 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In that scenario, England’s only top-three finish in World Cup history outside of 2026 would remain the 1966 championship. France, meanwhile, would secure third place in the tournament.

A third-place finish would add another notable achievement to France’s impressive World Cup record in the final game of Didier Deschamps as coach of the national team. Les Bleus have previously finished:

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Champions: 1998, 2018.

1998, 2018. Runners-up: 2006, 2022.

2006, 2022. Third place: 1958, 1986.

Adding another third-place finish in 2026 would further strengthen France’s reputation as one of the most consistently successful national teams in modern World Cup history.