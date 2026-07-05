Why isn’t Lucas Paqueta playing today for Brazil vs Norway at the 2026 World Cup?

Not having Lucas Paqueta on the pitch to face a dangerous Norway squad is a massive blow for Brazil, but there's a serious reason behind it.

Lucas Paqueta will unfortunately miss Brazil‘s highly anticipated Round of 16 clash against Norway in New Jersey due to a medical setback. The talented midfielder suffered a confirmed grade-two hamstring strain during the intense victory over Japan in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

Prior to suffering an injury during the game against Japan, Lucas Paqueta was a foundational figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield setup, logging 236 minutes on the pitch. He started all four of Brazil‘s matches up to that point, serving as a vital creative link on the left flank and contributing one assist.

Ancelotti has a great option ready to go who currently showcases his skills in the demanding Premier League. This elite reinforcement is fully prepared to step up and maintain Brazil’s offensive momentum in the knockout stage. What happens today against Norway will determine Brazil’s World Cup future.

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Who’s going to step in for Paqueta?

According to insider Andre Hernan, Gabriel Martinelli is set to fill the void. Martinelli has undoubtedly been a crucial spark for Brazil so far this World Cup, netting one goal in three appearances, most notably that massive game-winner to edge past Japan.

Martinelli druing the game vs Japan (Getty Images)

“In yesterday’s training session, the Technical Committee was already leaning towards choosing Martinelli for Paqueta’s spot. It doesn’t change the scheme itself; Martinelli will occupy Paqueta’s flank on the field. Martinelli is a player the Mister has long wanted to give a chance in the starting lineup of the National Team.” Hernan wrote on X.

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Martinelli is the ideal tactical option to replace Lucas Paquetá because he brings immediate offensive momentum. Slotting him directly onto the left flank allows Ancelotti to maintain tactical continuity without disrupting Brazil’s overarching attacking structure or shape.