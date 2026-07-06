Why isn’t Gavi starting today for Spain vs Portugal at the 2026 World Cup?

Gavi has once again been left out of Spain's starting lineup, this time for the blockbuster Round of 16 clash with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Gavi is not in Spain‘s starting lineup for its highly anticipated Round of 16 clash against Portugal at Dallas Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Barcelona midfielder has been one of the tournament’s biggest talking points for Spain.

Much of the debate began after he started the opening match against Cape Verde, a disappointing 0-0 draw in which La Roja struggled to create clear scoring opportunities.

Since then, Gavi has lost his place in the starting XI, making his status one of the biggest questions ahead of Spain’s showdown with Portugal. Now, there’s an official answer.

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Why isn’t Gavi playing today for Spain against Portugal?

Gavi is not playing today for Spain against Portugal as starter because of a tactical decision made by head coach Luis de la Fuente. He has decided to stick with the midfield and attacking unit that has delivered strong performances in recent matches, including Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

After Spain’s convincing 3-0 victory over Austria in the Round of 32, De la Fuente has chosen continuity for one of the biggest matches of the tournament. However, there could be a chance for Gavi.

Could Gavi play in Spain vs Portugal?

Yes. Although he is not in the starting lineup, Gavi is available among Spain’s substitutes and could play an important role later in the match. If the game becomes physical, extends into extra time, or Spain need fresh energy in midfield, the Barcelona star could become one of Luis de la Fuente’s most valuable options off the bench.