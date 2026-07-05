In which city and stadium are Brazil vs Norway playing today in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Brazil and Norway will play in a city with a rich sports tradition and in a stadium that is highly recognizable across the United States.

Brazil faces a major Round of 16 matchup against Norway in New Jersey, an area well-known for hosting massive events. So far in the 2026 World Cup, it has proven to be the perfect venue for high-stakes games.

The venue, officially known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup, boasts the second-largest capacity of all the tournament venues, meaning Brazilian and Norwegian fans shouldn’t have much trouble finding a seat to watch their national teams.

As the favorite to win this match and make a deep World Cup run, Brazil will likely cause New Jersey to trend heavily online during the game, especially since major traffic is expected around the stadium. The winner of Brazil vs. Norway will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

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The stadium and host city for Brazil vs. Norway

New Jersey is widely recognized as the home base for multiple professional sports franchises in the United States. It is also home to an estimated population of 50,000 to 60,000 Brazilians, meaning they could easily make up the majority of the crowd for this Round of 16 clash.

MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) during the World Cup (Getty Images).

The stadium seats 80,663 fans, making it the tournament’s second-largest venue by capacity. It is also set to host the World Cup Final, making it an ideal spot for this game thanks to its massive seating capacity and relatively pleasant weather.

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The Norwegian population in New Jersey doesn’t quite match the Brazilian numbers, sitting at around 36,000 to 37,000, or roughly 0.38% of the state’s total population. However, a significant number of them are still expected to show up and support Norway in this crucial knockout match.