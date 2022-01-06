Although there's still a long way to go for the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on a player who is teammate of Neymar and Marquinhos in the Brazil national team.

Paris Saint-Germain may have done an amazing job in the last summer transfer market but it looks like it won't be enough for them. Yes, they have landed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, among others. But they want more.

While they are comfortably in control of the Ligue 1 standings, their performances in the first half of the season prove they might still have a lot of work to do to challenge for the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

PSG have the money and the ambition to continue improving their roster until they're satisfied enough, so it won't be a surprise to see them in the market again. According to reports, they already eye a teammate of Neymar and Marquinhos in the Brazil national team.

Report: PSG eye teammate of Neymar in the Brazil national team

According to L'Equipe, PSG sporting director Leonardo is keeping tabs on Lucas Paqueta. The Olympique Lyon midfielder comes from a great year in which he shone during the 2021 Copa America to establish himself in the starting lineup of the Brazilian national team.

But the move would only happen in the summer as Paris currently don't have much room in their squad, especially in the middle of the park. First, they'd have to reduce the wage bill and free up space. Leonardo, however, is reportedly interested in what Paqueta could bring to Parc des Princes.

They already know each other from their time together at Milan. In 2019, when Leonardo was still the sporting director of the Serie A giants, he signed Paqueta. However, he moved to Lyon a year later for €20 million ($22m), and the Ligue 1 rivals would demand nearly €60m ($67m) to let him leave.