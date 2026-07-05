What happens if Brazil win, tie or lose vs Norway today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil and Norway will face each other today in one of the Round of 16 matches at the 2026 World Cup. The result will determine who advances to the quarterfinals.

The New York New Jersey Stadium will host the match between Brazil and Norway, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. The Selecao aim to continue their strong run and keep alive the dream of another title.

The South American team knows it will be up against a top-tier Viking side. The challenge becomes even greater with players like Lucas Paqueta not playing. And it’s not just him—Raphinha will also be unavailable today.

American referee Ismail Elfath will take charge of a match in which the scorching temperatures are expected to be one of the biggest talking points. Can Brazil overcome Norway and book their place in the quarterfinals?

Advertisement

What happens if Brazil defeat Norway?

If Brazil defeat Norway, they will secure a place in the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Mexico vs. England clash on Saturday, July 11, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium. If they fail to do so, Norway will be the team advancing to the last eight.

Bruno Guimaraes #8 of Brazil reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match.

What happens if Brazil and Norway tie?

If Brazil and Norway are level after the 90 minutes of regulation, the match will go to extra time. Extra time consists of two 15-minute halves, and since there is no golden goal, if the teams are still tied after 30 additional minutes, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

What happens if Brazil lose to Norway?

If Brazil lose to Norway, their 2026 World Cup campaign will come to an end, along with their dream of winning a sixth World Cup title. In that scenario, Norway will advance to the quarterfinals against England or Mexico.