What is USA’s current FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup Round of 16 vs Belgium?

Amid plenty of controversy, USA face Belgium in Seattle today in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. A quarterfinal berth is up for grabs.

The USA are the only host nation still alive in the 2026 World Cup and they want to keep it that way as they face Belgium in a very tough Round of 16 matchup. What happens today between USA and Belgium will determine who makes the quarterfinals. Hence, it’s time to review which team comes better in the ranking.

The United States are ranked 16th in the FIFA ranking coming into this game. The USMNT will face Belgium in Seattle and they should feel brave about this game. It feels like the USMNT is a better squad than the Red Devils right now.

The USMNT beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32, being dominant and explosive despite playing with 10 men for more than 25 minutes in that game. Now, Balogun will be back despite Belgium’s deep concern about how FIFA handled the situation.

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The USMNT has grown in the FIFA ranking during the 2026 World Cup

With 1690.33 points, the USMNT is now a spot higher than before. Belgium’s FIFA ranking is also a good one, but sensations during this World Cup lean in major favor of the USA. The USMNT won 17.30 points vs Paraguay, 21.06 points by beating Australia, but then lost 32.42 points after its late loss against Turkiye in the group stage finale.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates.

In the Round of 32, the USMNT won 13.16 points for its victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The USA could easily keep climbing in the ranking as long as they beat Belgium in the Round of 16.

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Can the USMNT reach new heights?

The USMNT is just 5.97 below Switzerland, who face a tough challenge in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 against Colombia. Hence, the USMNT could leapfrog Switzerland and then confirm its place if the Swiss go out.

In fact, the United States could even overtake Italy in the 14th spot. Italy have 1704.73 points but they aren’t playing in the 2026 World Cup, so they are not acquiring points at all.