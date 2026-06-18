Why isn’t Themba Zwane playing today for South Africa vs Czechia in 2026 World Cup Group A match?

Themba Zwane won't be available for South Africa in a crucial matchup against Czechia at the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa face a crucial Group A showdown against Czechia in the 2026 World Cup without one of their most experienced players. Veteran midfielder Themba Zwane is unavailable for selection as Bafana Bafana try to keep their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive.

The absence comes after a controversial incident in South Africa’s opening match against Mexico, a game that ended in a 2-0 defeat and left the African side under pressure heading into their second World Cup fixture.

With points now essential, South Africa must find a way to compete without a key player. Furthermore, in one of the biggest stories of the tournament, there’s a very tough sanction involved.

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2026 World Cup: Why isn’t Themba Zwane playing for South Africa against Czechia?

Themba Zwane is suspended after being sent off in South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico. The incident occurred in the 84th minute when Zwane was shown a red card after hitting Mexican winger Roberto Alvarado.

Ironically, the midfielder had only entered the match as a substitute in the 61st minute and spent less than half an hour on the field before being dismissed. Initially, the red card carried a one-match suspension, which would have ruled him out only against Czechia.

Is Themba Zwane suspended?

Yes. Furthermore, following a review of the incident, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee determined that the challenge constituted serious violent conduct against an opponent. As a result, FIFA increased Zwane’s punishment from one match to three matches.

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The decision means the South African midfielder will miss all remaining Group A matches, a significant blow for a team already fighting to recover from the opening defeat.

Which matches will Themba Zwane miss with South Africa in 2026 World Cup?

Because of the three-match suspension, Themba Zwane will be unavailable for the remainder of the group stage. He misses the match against Czechia and will also be sidelined for South Africa’s final Group A fixture facing South Korea. The midfielder would also be out in a possible game in the Round of 32.