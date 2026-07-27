Vita Vea’s salary for 2026 as Pro Bowl DT requests trade out of Buccaneers

Vita Vea is looking for a completely fresh start with a new franchise after requesting a trade, but his massive salary on his current Buccaneers contract makes a deal tricky, leaving his immediate future wide open.

“Vea is scheduled to earn $18 million this season on his current deal. He did not participate in the spring program with the #Buccaneers. He’s expected to be with the team for training camp, though his participation is TBD,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X.

Vea remains an appealing target for any defense, but that hefty price tag will make trade negotiations tricky. Still, as a proven veteran who’s spent his entire career in Tampa Bay since entering the league in 2018, he’s bound to draw serious interest around the NFL.

Advertisement

If Vea is traded, who pays the $18 million?

The new team pays it. The $18 million represents his remaining base salary and active bonuses for the upcoming season. Once a player is traded, the new team inherits his contract and becomes responsible for paying his weekly game checks and future salary.

Vea with the Bucs (Getty Images)

The Buccaneers are off the hook for the $18 million, but they still take a financial hit called “Dead Money.” When teams give out signing bonuses, they pay the cash upfront but spread the salary cap hit over several years. If Tampa Bay trades Vea, all remaining bonus money they already paid him in past years immediately accelerates onto their salary cap.

Advertisement

What can a veteran player like Vea bring to a franchise?

At 6’4″ and nearly 350 pounds, Vea is a dominant interior force. When healthy, he brings traits that completely transform a defense. Vea routinely eats up double teams in the middle of the field. Because opponents usually have to commit two offensive linemen just to block him, it frees up linebackers behind him to run clean and make easy tackles on ball-carriers.