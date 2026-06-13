Why isn’t Youssef En-Nesyri playing for Morocco in the 2026 World Cup?

One of the biggest surprises in Morocco’s squad for the 2026 World Cup is the absence of Youssef En-Nesyri, one of the most important players in the country’s recent football history.

The striker played a crucial role during Morocco’s historic run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup, helping the Atlas Lions become the first African nation to reach the last four of the tournament.

However, despite his experience and proven record on the international stage, En-Nesyri was not included in Morocco’s plans for 2026. Instead, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has opted for a new generation of attacking players as part of a broader squad renewal process.

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Why was Youssef En-Nesyri left out of Morocco’s World Cup squad?

The decision appears to be a technical one made by head coach Mohamed Ouahbi. Rather than selecting En-Nesyri, Morocco chose to move forward with attacking options including Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz, Amine Sbai, Ayoub El Kaabi, and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab.

The selection reflects the coaching staff’s desire to refresh the squad despite the success Morocco enjoyed at Qatar 2022. Several younger players have emerged in recent years, leading the coaching staff to begin a transition toward the next cycle, with the tournament at home in 2030, while still maintaining ambitions of competing for the World Cup title.

Why is Youssef En-Nesyri so important in Morocco’s history?

Youssef En-Nesyri will forever be remembered as one of the heroes of Morocco’s greatest World Cup campaign. His most iconic moment came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, when he scored the winning goal against Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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What did En-Nesyri accomplish at club level?

Beyond his international success, En-Nesyri built an impressive club career in Europe. The striker became a fan favorite at Sevilla, where he played a key role in several successful campaigns and established himself as one of La Liga’s most dangerous forwards. His performances in Spain earned him recognition as one of the top Moroccan players of his generation. He also played for clubs like Malaga, Leganes, Fenerbahce and Al Ittihad.

Although he will not be part of Morocco’s 2026 World Cup squad, En-Nesyri’s legacy remains secure thanks to his contributions for both club and country, particularly during the unforgettable run to the semifinals in Qatar.