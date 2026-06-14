Why Dejan Kulusevski isn’t playing for Sweden at the 2026 World Cup

Sweden have plenty of expectations in the 2026 World Cup. However, they won’t be able to use the services of one Dejan Kulusevski, a very talented midfielder that won’t be attending the big dance.

Kulusevski didn’t fully recover from a severe patella injury, hence he wasn’t called to play for Sweden in the 2026 World Cup. The injury came back in May 2025, and he hasn’t played since.

When heatlhy, Kulusevski is one of Sweden’s most technical and talented players. He can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. Hence, he gives the manager plenty of tactical flexibility. He won’t be the only absentee though, as Roony Bardghji isn’t playing at the 2026 World Cup with Sweden either.

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Dejan Kulusevski’s replacement in the 2026 World Cup

To replace Kulusevski, manager Graham Potter selected a teammate of his in Lucas Bergvall. He is basically an exact replacement for Kulusevski, as he can also play as a winger and an attacking midfielder,

Lucas Bergvall of Sweden

Bergvall is just 20 years old, and contrary to Kulusevski, he is right footed. Bergvall plays with flair, close ball control, and good dribbling. He excels at creating ball progression opportunities and at 6’1″, he is also capable of withstanding impact from defenders.

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Sweden’s midfielders for the 2026 World Cup

Graham Potter will have a total of eight midfielders of different characteristics and traits at his disposal for the World Cup. Sweden plays in Group F against the likes of Tunisia, Netherlands, and Japan. These are the midfielders available for those games: