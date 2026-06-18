World Cup 2026: Why Sphephelo Sithole isn’t playing for South Africa vs Czechia

South Africa's hopes of staying alive at the 2026 World Cup have been complicated by the absence of midfield anchor Sphephelo Sithole.

South Africa enter a must-win 2026 World Cup match against Czechia without a key piece of their midfield. Sphephelo Sithole is unavailable after being sent off during Bafana Bafana’s opening Group A match against Mexico.

The absence is a significant setback for head coach Hugo Broos, who relies on Sithole’s energy, defensive work, and ball-winning ability in midfield. With South Africa already trailing in the group standings after a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, they now face a critical challenge without one of its key starters.

It was a complicated debut for the African squad. A crushing loss, but also two players seeing a red card and missing the match with Czechia: Sithole and Thembo Zwane.

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Why is Sphephelo Sithole not playing against Czechia?

Sphephelo Sithole is suspended after receiving a red card in South Africa’s World Cup opener against Mexico. The dismissal came in the 49th minute when the midfielder brought down Brian Gutierrez as the Mexican player raced toward goal with a clear scoring opportunity.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio ruled that Sithole had denied an obvious goal-scoring chance as the last defender, resulting in a straight red card. The decision forced South Africa to play many minutes of the match with 10 men complicating their hopes of mounting a comeback.

Sithole has become a key figure in Hugo Broos’ setup. Known for his work rate, tackling ability, and defensive discipline, he provides balance in midfield and helps shield the back line against opposing attacks. His absence leaves a major gap in a South African side that desperately needs points to remain in contention for a place in the Round of 32.

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Because the red card carries a one-match suspension, Sithole is expected to be available again for South Africa’s final Group A match against South Korea. The midfielder will now have to wait for that opportunity while watching from the sidelines against Czechia. If South Africa are still in contention heading into the final group match, Sithole’s return could provide a timely boost for Hugo Broos’ team.