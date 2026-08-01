49ers QB Brock Purdy admits he has never had a wide receiver like Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers just gave Brock Purdy an outstanding wide receiver in Mike Evans, and the quarterback is thrilled to throw to him in the 2026 NFL season.

The San Francisco 49ers handed quarterback Brock Purdy a premier perimeter weapon this offseason in Mike Evans—and the franchise signal-caller is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to connect with the veteran wideout.

Earlier this week, the 49ers also re-signed Deebo Samuel, updating their wide receiver depth chart. However, they had already secured a top-tier wideout in Evans, a player Purdy is thrilled to work alongside.

“Mike is a different breed when it comes to playing X-receiver,” Purdy told NFL Network. “Having all the abilities and gadgets to run quick routes, medium routes, and then go deep. And honestly, when it looks like he’s covered, still giving him a chance and having him go up and get it—I’ve never really had that in my career.“

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Mike Evans lands in an ideal offensive scheme

In head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers possess one of the finest offensive minds in the NFL. Shanahan has guided Brock Purdy into an elite distributor, even while navigating persistent injuries across the skill positions over recent seasons.

Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers

Now, the Niners made the deliberate decision to provide Purdy with a physical, dominant boundary receiver in Evans. While the veteran dealt with an injury-disrupted 2025 campaign, he enters an ideal environment in San Francisco to showcase that he remains a upper-tier playmaker.

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A six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Evans brings immediate game-changing utility to Purdy’s offense. Paired with fellow veteran Deebo Samuel, the 49ers’ intention is clear: give their quarterback two reliable, experienced sets of hands to elevate his execution and maintain command over the NFC West.