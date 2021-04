Minecraft actualiza su beta con más funciones de su próxima actualización

The Caves & Cliffs update may be releasing in two parts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give you a preview of both!



Today’s Bedrock beta lets you explore much fancier caves, as well as introducing the spyglass, crystals, tinted glass, and more:



