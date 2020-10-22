El Data Pack 2.0 ya está disponible en el PES 2021 ¡Nuevos kits, entrenadores y más!

arrow_downward
eFootball PES 2021

La gran actualización incorpora bastantes novedades interesantes para el juego.

Bolavip
Por: Germán Celsan

Como sabemos, Konami suele lanzar grandes actualizaciones para sus Pro Evolution Soccer en forma de Data Pack, y el Data Pack 2.0 llegó al eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, incorporando bastante contenido nuevo al juego.

Hay más de 150 caras de jugadores actualizadas, 200 equipos con actualización de equipacion y también 24 selecciones nacionales. A continuación repasamos las principales novedades:

EQUIPACIONES

Los siguientes equipos recibieron una actualización con su 3° kit para la temporada.

• Barcelona FC
• Juventus
• Manchester United
• Arsenal FC
• AS Roma
• Celtic FC
• Rangers FC
• Sao Paulo FC

Además, las siguientes ligas fueron actualizadas, tanto en equipos como jugadores y data:

• Serie A (Italia)
• Serie BKT (Italia 2° Div)
• Süper Lig (Turquía)
• Super League (China)
• Belgian League (Bélgica) 

LIGA MÁSTER 

Steven Gerrard se incorpora como nuevo Entrenador disponible para elegir al iniciar tu carrera.

BOTAS

14 nuevas botas de las siguientes marcas ya están disponibles en el juego:

• adidas
• Nike
• Puma
• Umbro
• Mizuno
• Joma

MY CLUB

Los siguientes jugadores de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS ya están disponibles en el juego:

RONALDINHO: Partido histórico: 08/03/2005
• PUYOL: Partido histórico: 19/01/2012
• DECO: Partido histórico: 07/01/2006

Los siguientes jugadores de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS llegarán al juego el próximo 29 de octubre:

VIEIRA: Partido histórico: 15/05/2004
CAMPBELL: Partido histórico: 04/05/2002
GILBERTO SILVA: Partido histórico: 11/08/2002

Próximamente también nos encontraremos con el siguiente jugador de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS

• STEVEN GERRARD: Partido histórico: 25/05/2005

