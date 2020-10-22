El Data Pack 2.0 ya está disponible en el PES 2021 ¡Nuevos kits, entrenadores y más!
La gran actualización incorpora bastantes novedades interesantes para el juego.
Como sabemos, Konami suele lanzar grandes actualizaciones para sus Pro Evolution Soccer en forma de Data Pack, y el Data Pack 2.0 llegó al eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, incorporando bastante contenido nuevo al juego.
Hay más de 150 caras de jugadores actualizadas, 200 equipos con actualización de equipacion y también 24 selecciones nacionales. A continuación repasamos las principales novedades:
EQUIPACIONES
Los siguientes equipos recibieron una actualización con su 3° kit para la temporada.
• Barcelona FC
• Juventus
• Manchester United
• Arsenal FC
• AS Roma
• Celtic FC
• Rangers FC
• Sao Paulo FC
Rounding off their full set in style! ��— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
Check out @juventusfc's 3rd Kit - in-game now with #DP2 #PES2021 pic.twitter.com/mon8fm7fym
Además, las siguientes ligas fueron actualizadas, tanto en equipos como jugadores y data:
• Serie A (Italia)
• Serie BKT (Italia 2° Div)
• Süper Lig (Turquía)
• Super League (China)
• Belgian League (Bélgica)
Data Pack 2.0 brings the FULL and LATEST upgrade to Italy with @SerieA and Serie BKT updated Kits and Teams! #PES2021 #DP2 pic.twitter.com/efRm4ANynX— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
LIGA MÁSTER
Steven Gerrard se incorpora como nuevo Entrenador disponible para elegir al iniciar tu carrera.
Start your Master League journey with an English Legend at the Helm! ✨��— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
Steven Gerrard is now available as a Manager in ML #PES2021! #DP2 pic.twitter.com/Paegnln1t2
BOTAS
14 nuevas botas de las siguientes marcas ya están disponibles en el juego:
• adidas
• Nike
• Puma
• Umbro
• Mizuno
• Joma
#DP2 brings loads of new content to #PES2021 from today!— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
Check out the brand-new boots coming in-game today from adidas, Nike, PUMA and more! pic.twitter.com/PuU2zczkkt
MY CLUB
Los siguientes jugadores de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS ya están disponibles en el juego:
• RONALDINHO: Partido histórico: 08/03/2005
• PUYOL: Partido histórico: 19/01/2012
• DECO: Partido histórico: 07/01/2006
Data Pack 2.0 means BRAND NEW ICONIC MOMENT PLAYERS! ✨— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
Coming to #myClub TODAY in #PES2021 from @FCBarcelona
- RONALDINHO: Iconic Match: 08/03/2005
- PUYOL: Iconic Match: 19/01/2012
- DECO: Iconic Match: 07/01/2006#DP2 pic.twitter.com/2YXs9FzvTw
Los siguientes jugadores de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS llegarán al juego el próximo 29 de octubre:
• VIEIRA: Partido histórico: 15/05/2004
• CAMPBELL: Partido histórico: 04/05/2002
• GILBERTO SILVA: Partido histórico: 11/08/2002
All the way from Highbury to the Emirates… #DP2 brings ICONIC MOMENT players from @Arsenal live in #myClub on 29/10 ������— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
- VIEIRA: Iconic Match: 15/05/2004
- CAMPBELL: Iconic Match: 04/05/2002
- GILBERTO SILVA: Iconic Match: 11/08/2002#DP2 pic.twitter.com/BrFwgbiY0l
Próximamente también nos encontraremos con el siguiente jugador de MOMENTOS ICÓNICOS
• STEVEN GERRARD: Partido histórico: 25/05/2005
Not only is he coming as a new Master League Manager, an English and European Legend gets his own ICONIC MOMENT Player too in #PES2021… ������— eFootball PES (@officialpes) October 22, 2020
Coming soon to #myClub...
- STEVEN GERRARD: Iconic Match: 25/05/2005#DP2 pic.twitter.com/ba9V2P41C3
Comentarios