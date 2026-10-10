Alineaciones de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers por la MLS: formaciones probables

Se viene Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers este sábado 10 de octubre en el Sporting Park desde las 18:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.
Cómo llegan Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City viene de caer 1-2 ante Seattle Sounders y acumula 1 triunfo, 2 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Portland Timbers viene de caer 1-3 ante San Jose Earthquakes y acumula 3 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.
Las alineaciones de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers
Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2): Stefan Cleveland, Emir Karić, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Justin Reynolds, Calvin Harris, Kwaku Agyabeng, Lasse Berg Johnsen, André Luiz, Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira. DT: Raphael Wicky.
Portland Timbers (4-3-3): James Pantemis, Jimer Fory, Kamal Miller, Eric Miller, Ronald Hernandez, David Pereira Da Costa, Diego Chara, Cole Bassett, Kristoffer Velde, Vincent Janssen, Ariel Lassister. DT: Martí Cifuentes.
Suplentes de Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp, Ian James, Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Ethan Bartlow, Seymour Reid, Alexander Cunningham, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov, Jayden Reid.
Suplentes de Portland Timbers: Alex Bonetig, Antony Alves Santos, Sawyer Jura, Ian Smith, Hunter Sulte, Alexander Aravena, Eric Izoita, Joao Ortiz, Gage Guerra.
La previa de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers: todo lo que hay que saber
- Día: sábado 10 de octubre
- Hora: 18:30 (hora de México)
- Estadio: Sporting Park
- Historial: 35 cruces — Sporting Kansas City ganó 9, Portland Timbers ganó 15 y empataron 12
- Último antecedente: 10/05/2026: Portland Timbers 6-0 Sporting Kansas City
- Próximo partido de Sporting Kansas City: vs. Nashville SC, jueves 15 de octubre
- Próximo partido de Portland Timbers: vs. LA Galaxy, jueves 15 de octubre