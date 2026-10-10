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Alineaciones de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers por la MLS: formaciones probables

Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers se enfrentan este sábado 10 de octubre en el Sporting Park por la MLS. Las formaciones probables de los dos equipos.

Sporting KC vs. Timbers, MLS
Sporting KC vs. Timbers, MLS

Se viene Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers este sábado 10 de octubre en el Sporting Park desde las 18:30 hora de México por la MLS: repasa las alineaciones probables y las novedades de ambos.

Cómo llegan Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City viene de caer 1-2 ante Seattle Sounders y acumula 1 triunfo, 2 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.

+ Seguinos en

Portland Timbers viene de caer 1-3 ante San Jose Earthquakes y acumula 3 derrotas en sus últimos 3 partidos.

Las alineaciones de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers

Sporting Kansas City (4-4-2): Stefan Cleveland, Emir Karić, Wyatt Meyer, Jansen Miller, Justin Reynolds, Calvin Harris, Kwaku Agyabeng, Lasse Berg Johnsen, André Luiz, Stephen Afrifa, Taylor Calheira. DT: Raphael Wicky.

Portland Timbers (4-3-3): James Pantemis, Jimer Fory, Kamal Miller, Eric Miller, Ronald Hernandez, David Pereira Da Costa, Diego Chara, Cole Bassett, Kristoffer Velde, Vincent Janssen, Ariel Lassister. DT: Martí Cifuentes.

Suplentes de Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp, Ian James, Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Ethan Bartlow, Seymour Reid, Alexander Cunningham, Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov, Jayden Reid.

Suplentes de Portland Timbers: Alex Bonetig, Antony Alves Santos, Sawyer Jura, Ian Smith, Hunter Sulte, Alexander Aravena, Eric Izoita, Joao Ortiz, Gage Guerra.

La previa de Sporting Kansas City y Portland Timbers: todo lo que hay que saber

  • Día: sábado 10 de octubre
  • Hora: 18:30 (hora de México)
  • Estadio: Sporting Park
  • Historial: 35 cruces — Sporting Kansas City ganó 9, Portland Timbers ganó 15 y empataron 12
  • Último antecedente: 10/05/2026: Portland Timbers 6-0 Sporting Kansas City
  • Próximo partido de Sporting Kansas City: vs. Nashville SC, jueves 15 de octubre
  • Próximo partido de Portland Timbers: vs. LA Galaxy, jueves 15 de octubre
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