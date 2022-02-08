La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes 8 de febrero las nominaciones a la 94ª entrega anual de los Premios Oscar, que este año se realizarán el 27 de marzo, un poco más tarde de lo habitual. The Power of the dog es la película más nominada del año con 12 menciones, seguida por Dune, con 10.
+Nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2022
Mejor película
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
+The power of the dog | Tráiler oficial | Netflix
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The worst person (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- The tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
+Dune | Trailer
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free guy
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The mitchells vs. the machines
- Raya and the last dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The power of the dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
+Tick, tick...BOOM! | Tráiler oficial
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (Coda)
- Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel mothers
- The power of the dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The power of the dog
- Wesr Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jesse Buckley
- Judi Dench
- Ariana Debose
- Kirsten Dunst
- Aunjanue Ellis
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper