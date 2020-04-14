El estadounidense de origen asiático, Jeremy Lin, donará un millón de dólares en contra de la pandemia
El dinero será enviado al banco de alimentos Feeding America.
Los jugadores de la NBA siguen solidarizándose para apoyar a enfrentar la pandemia del Coronavirus que en las últimas semanas ha cobrado miles de vidas y ha paralizado cualquier tipo de actividad.
El base Jeremy Lin, primer estadounidense de origen asiático en conquistar el título en la NBA el año pasado con los Toronto Raptors, prometió donar hasta un millón de dólares para luchar contra la pandemia.
A sus 31 años de edad, Lin comenzó a destacarse en el 2012 con los con los Knicks y a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram detalló que destinará esa cantidad de dinero al banco de alimentos Feeding America y a la ONG Direct Relief.
I NEVER EVER make post these types of videos but times are different. Im launching a COVID-19 campaign called #BeTheLight where I'll be donating $500,000 and matching an additional $500,000. But it isnt about my donation which isnt even a drop in the bucket for what the world needs. We need unity! Aside from money theres other ways to get involved (my @playerstribune article in IG story, donation link in bio). Tbh I don't blame anyone who has bitterness, confusion, anger or hate. Thats normal. My hope is we all recognize and sit with those emotions, but I also pray that bitterness turns to heartache which turns to empathy and which ultimately turns to action! Imagine the person in the hospital bed struggling to breathe. Imagine the person who cant even see their loved one fighting for their life. Imagine the person grindin day and night as a frontline worker tremendously at risk. Who can't go home and see their family and children fearing to infect them. Imagine the person who can't sleep at night because there's no food for their next meal. Who can't provide food for their children. Imagine the person whose small business and lifelong dream shut down. Imagine the person who is fighting depression and suicide due to the lockdown. Try to imagine all those hurting in ways we don't even know about. Lets put ourselves in others shoes, but thats not enough. We must step up and help now! #BeTheLight �� p.s. I didnt put it at the end of the article but when this is all said and done, in n out on me! ❤️
"Una manera de estar en el lado correcto es apoyar a las organizaciones que hacen un trabajo crucial durante la crisis", escribió Lin en la web The Players' Tribune, en un texto en el que desarrolla su compromiso.
El ahora jugador de los Beijing Ducks, en un campeonato chino que está suspendido desde el 1 de febrero, asimismo había acusado al presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump de racista por haber empleado el término "virus chino" hace varias semanas.
