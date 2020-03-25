Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints
Sanders contó cómo reaccionó en el momento de su pase a los Saints.
Emmanuel Sanders tuvo conversaciones con los Green Bay Packers y los Dallas Cowboys, pero el receptor abierto finalmente decidió firmar con los New Orleans Saints en la agencia libre la semana pasada.
Four months is all I had with the Niners faithful and it was some of the best times of my life. Thank you guys for embracing me from the moment I stepped into Levi stadium. Your energy is contagious and it matched so well with mine. To my teammates, coaches and the whole niners organization- Thank you for the love and real ness you showed me day in and day out. There was never a time that I didn’t want to go to work. The laughter and good times we had I’ll never forget. Love all of you guys! - 17
Al parecer, los Saints siempre fueron su primera elección, y una vez que New Orleans le hizo la oferta, el jugador no dudó ni un segundo.
“Justo cuando vi la oferta de los Saints, hablé con Sean Payton y le dije que quería ser un Saint... Lo hicimos realidad. Estaba extasiado. No me importaba responder más llamadas de nadie", contó Sanders en SiriusXM NFL Radio.
Sanders llega de un gran año con los Niners, donde alcanzó el Super Bowl y registró un total de 36 atrapadas para 502 yardas y tres touchdowns en 10 juegos durante 2019.
Saints signing WR Emmanuel Sanders to two-year, $16M deal. (via @JamesPalmerTV) pic.twitter.com/pth5IcOH4M— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2020
Será una pieza importante para el equipo de New Orleans, ya que necesitaban una segunda opción detrás de la estrella Michael Thomas, que tuvo 149 recepciones en la temporada pasada.
