arrow_downward
menu
arrow_drop_down
search
sports_soccer AGENDA

ARGENTINA

COLOMBIA

MÉXICO

ESTADOS UNIDOS

PERÚ

EUROPA

CONCACAF

CONMEBOL

OTROS DEPORTES

MÁS

ALGO
ICONOS
search
close
Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints

MÁS DE América

América NFL

Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints

Sanders contó cómo reaccionó en el momento de su pase a los Saints.

Bolavip
Por: Alan Bilosky

Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints

Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints

Emmanuel Sanders tuvo conversaciones con los Green Bay Packers y los Dallas Cowboys, pero el receptor abierto finalmente decidió firmar con los New Orleans Saints en la agencia libre la semana pasada.

Al parecer, los Saints siempre fueron su primera elección, y una vez que New Orleans le hizo la oferta, el jugador no dudó ni un segundo.

Justo cuando vi la oferta de los Saints, hablé con Sean Payton y le dije que quería ser un Saint... Lo hicimos realidad. Estaba extasiado. No me importaba responder más llamadas de nadie", contó Sanders en SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Sanders llega de un gran año con los Niners, donde alcanzó el Super Bowl y registró un total de 36 atrapadas para 502 yardas y tres touchdowns en 10 juegos durante 2019.

Será una pieza importante para el equipo de New Orleans, ya que necesitaban una segunda opción detrás de la estrella Michael Thomas, que tuvo 149 recepciones en la temporada pasada.

Temas:

  • Emmanuel Sanders
  • New Orleans Saints
  • NFL

Lee También


NFL

Emmanuel Sanders revela cómo firmó con los Saints
Política

En medio de la crisis por el coronavirus, congresista propone el día de la oracion
Selección Méxicana

Diego Abreu aseguró que le gustaría representar a la Selección de México

Liga MX

¿Etapa cerrada? Pulido se refirió a la chance de volver a Tigres


null

Jugador del Liverpool confesó: "Todos festejaban y yo estaba sentado en un cu...

 null

UEFA anunció que pospone las finales de la Champions y Europa League

Comentarios

Calendario Partidos

dias
horas
minutos


sumate

Recibe las últimas noticias en tu casilla de E-mail

Registrarse implica aceptar los Términos y Condiciones