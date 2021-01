El increíble récord de Luka Doncic que ni Michael Jordan logró en la NBA

Tonight Luka Dončić finished with 35 pts, 16 ast & 11 rebounds...his 3rd career 35-15-10 game.



According to @EliasSports, he's the only player in NBA history to do it multiple times before turning 22 and only one guy did it once at such a young age... Michael Jordan in 1985. pic.twitter.com/6VL6NVj7cy