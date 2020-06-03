Video | Kyrie Irving participa activamente de protestas por violencia racial en memoria de George Floyd
El base de Brooklyn Nets se hizo partícipe de las manifestaciones por el asesinato del ciudadano de raza negra.
Han sido varios los jugadores de la National Basketball Association (NBA) que se han mostrado activamente participando de las manifestaciones que se han llevado a cabo en los últimos días en Estados Unidos, producto del asesinato del ciudadano de raza negra George Floyd y contra la violencia racial.
En esta ocasión, quien fue observado siendo parte de las protestas fue el base de Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, de quien se desconoce si se encuentra en Brooklyn o en su natal West Orange, en Nueva Jersey, pero lo concreto es que estuvo marchando junto a una importante masa de personas portando leyendas como Black Lives Matter.
Kyrie is peacefully protesting ✊�� pic.twitter.com/EShbKILNVC— Kyrie.Wrld (@kyrie_wrld) June 2, 2020
Luego de esto, el campeón de la NBA con Cleveland Cavaliers en 2016 escribió en su cuenta de Instagram para expresar su sentir al respecto, e hizo un llamado a "toda mi Gente de Color, Líderes del Cambio, y a todos aquellos que están conscientes de lo que está sucediendo, lo que sucedió y están listos para las soluciones".
"No pueden detenernos cuando estamos juntos y realmente comprendemos nuestro poder como colectivo. Nuestros espíritus negros indígenas nativos, nuestras mentes negras indígenas nativas, nuestros cuerpos negros indígenas nativos merecen ser tratados con más respeto, comprensión y amor", agregó Irving.
Finalmente, sentenció que "estoy harto de esta idea de dejar que las cosas se equilibren y hablar tonterías, y como nativo de las muchas tierras indígenas de nuestro mundo, esto es parte de mi propósito de estar aquí. Es para ayudar a cambiar toda esta agenda global que ha matado a los miembros de mi familia y ha afectado a mi comunidad por mucho tiempo".
I am calling on all my People of Color,Leaders of Change, and all those that are aware of what is happening, what has happened, and are ready for solutions. ✊��✊��✊��✊��They Can’t stop us when we are together and truly understand our Power as a collective. Our Native Indigenous Black Spirits, Our Native Indigenous Black Minds, Our Native Indigenous Black Bodies deserve to be treated with more Respect, Understanding, and Love. Know that Our bloodlines come from Royalty! We are the True Royalty, We are the Original King and Queens of this Spiritual and Physical world! They hide all of our History for a reason. We were captured and enslaved against our will for the benefit of their Oppressive and Racist system that has been in place and still is in place presently. They took/take damn there everything we have created Culturally, call it their own, and then turn it into something it was never meant to be or Mean. I am sick of this idea of letting things balance out and talk it out bullshit, and as a Native Of the Many Indigenous Lands of our world this is part of my Purpose of being here. It is to help change this whole Global agenda that has killed my family members and plagued my community for far to fucking long. Our parents and their parents parents have fought every year of their lives to keep the TRUTH about this world alive. The agenda, FREE OUR PEOPLE, because we know all this talking and protesting will get us maybe a few law changes and conversations, but at this point it’s bigger than that. It’s time we take all our Native Indigenous Black culture, business, ideas to a new place as a collective and protect it just like other cultures have done. Build our own! It’s clear White Supremacy and Corporations use us Native Indigenous Black Folk when it is beneficial for their agenda and pockets, so be aware of the truth in plain sight Family. How are we gonna break these generational curses that have been put on us purposefully to kill us and our families off? Taking our Land and Culture Back! Our Ancestors are watching and protecting us now more than ever! This is for Our Future Kids kids. We are the generation that will change this!
