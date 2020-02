According to https://t.co/Z5UU8rbKqE, there’s a 66.7% chance Tom Brady will continue playing for the Patriots. If he decides to leave, these are the website’s favorites to land him:



Raiders: 3/1

Chargers: 4/1

Buccaneers: 7/1

Panthers: 9/1

Colts: 9/1

Cowboys: 9/1