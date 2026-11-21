Aston Villa recibe a Sunderland este sábado 21 de noviembre desde las 12:00 hora de Argentina. El encuentro, correspondiente a la jornada 11 de la Premier League, se disputará en el Villa Park.
Aston Villa llega como favorito de local según las casas de apuestas, pero Sunderland tratará de dar el golpe.
La actualidad de ambos equipos
En su último compromiso, Aston Villa empató 4-4 como visitante ante Manchester United. El conjunto marcha 10° con 13 puntos. Antes empató 1-1 como local ante Fulham.
Sunderland viene de ganar 1-0 como local ante Chelsea. El equipo ocupa el puesto 19 con 8 puntos. Antes perdió 1-3 como visitante ante Coventry.
El historial entre Aston Villa y Sunderland
Aston Villa y Sunderland se enfrentaron 143 veces en los últimos años: 63 triunfos de Aston Villa, 43 de Sunderland y 38 empates.
Últimos 10 enfrentamientos
|Fecha
|Partido
|Resultado
|Torneo
|19/04/2026
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|4-3
|Premier League
|21/09/2025
|Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
|1-1
|Premier League
|06/03/2018
|Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
|0-3
|Championship
|21/11/2017
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|2-1
|Championship
|02/01/2016
|Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
|3-1
|Premier League
|29/08/2015
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|2-2
|Premier League
|14/03/2015
|Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
|0-4
|Premier League
|28/12/2014
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|0-0
|Premier League
|01/01/2014
|Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
|0-1
|Premier League
|30/11/2013
|Aston Villa vs. Sunderland
|0-0
|Premier League
Horario del partido
- Argentina: 12:00 hs
Por dónde ver el partido
- Argentina: Disney+ Premium
- Sudamérica: Disney+ Premium
- México: Max
- Estados Unidos: Fubo, Peacock, NBCSN
- Centroamérica: Max
- España: DAZN, DAZN2 Spain, Movistar+
Tabla de posiciones
Todos los partidos de la jornada
- Man City vs. Fulham — sábado 21 de noviembre, 09:30 hs
- Tottenham vs. Ipswich Town — sábado 21 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Coventry vs. Crystal Palace — sábado 21 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Chelsea vs. Leeds — sábado 21 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest — sábado 21 de noviembre, 12:00 hs
- Newcastle vs. Arsenal — sábado 21 de noviembre, 14:30 hs
- Hull vs. Brighton — domingo 22 de noviembre, 11:00 hs
- Liverpool vs. Manchester United — domingo 22 de noviembre, 13:30 hs
- Brentford vs. Everton — lunes 23 de noviembre, 17:00 hs
En síntesis
- Aston Villa y Sunderland se enfrentan este sábado 21 de noviembre por la jornada 11 de la Premier League.
- El partido se transmitirá por Disney+ Premium.
- Aston Villa suma 13 puntos en el torneo.
- Sunderland suma 8 puntos en el torneo.