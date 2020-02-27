Medios de todo el mundo se hicieron eco del gol de Nahuel Guzmán
Bolavip te muestra las repercusiones que generó el gol heróico del portero de Tigres.
Los medios se hicieron eco de una situación que no suele observarse: que un arquero haga un gol sobre la hora.
El condimento agregado es que la conversión sirvió para calificar a Tigres a los cuartos de final de la Concachampions.
La anotación de Nahuel Guzmán fue tan importante que generó repercusiones en todo el mundo.
EL IMPACTO MEDIÁTICO QUE CAUSÓ EL GOL DEL PATÓN
WOW ��— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 27, 2020
An injury-time goal from goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman lifts @TigresOficial into the @Concacaf Champions League quarter-finals while @ClubAmerica, @impactmontreal and @NYCFC also advance ⚽️�� pic.twitter.com/J2peT3kLfq
A last minute bullet header from the keeper sent @TigresOficial into the CONCACAF Champions League quarter finals on Wednesday.— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 27, 2020
Cue the scenes ������ https://t.co/pO2m7lxJ2r
Tigres needed one goal to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Final, their goalkeeper’s only gone and bagged one last minute.— Footy Limbs (@FootyLimbs) February 27, 2020
Just look at those limbs, Football is f*cking quality! ������ https://t.co/OyXj1GjPFS
We all love a last minute goal... from a GOALKEEPER?! ��— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2020
Nahuel Guzman scored a stoppage time goal for Tigres to send them through (5-4 on agg.) to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions League! �� pic.twitter.com/6pFi4T7UAU
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo empujó a un fanático que entró al campo para pedirle...
Lo que no vio la TV: la más genuina reacción de Sergio Ramos al segundo gol d...
Comentarios