WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is eager to fight, but his next fight is still a mystery, cause he has signed yet a contract neither with Dillian Whyte nor with Oleksandr Usyk or even UFC Champion Francis Ngannou. So he took his opportunity to crossfire, but not in a ring.

Rumors come and go, but nothing certain appears yet in Tyson Fury's boxing future. The British WBC World Heavyweight Champion has voiced his interest in fighting for Oleksandr Usyk's titles, and even starring a crossover with UFC Champion Francis Ngannou, but none of those clashes have materialized yet. So, he had to search for action even outside the ring... and he found it as he clashed with a nonboxer.

The last updates about who will be the next opponent for Tyson Fury are contradictory. Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua's promoter, has leaked that AJ would be considering stepping aside Usyk's way to allow him to face Fury but with a huge pay involved: no less than $20 million, according to Daily Star.

On the other hand, Top Rank's Chairman and Fury's co-promoter Bob Arum stated to Dan Rafael and World Boxing News that he is expecting Tyson to have his mandatory fight with Dillian Whyte, and Joshua to clash with Usyk. Furthermore, the 90-year-old promoter said there were an already blocked date and venue for Fury vs Whyte: March 26 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Tyson Fury releases his fighting energy with a nonboxer

Meanwhile, the Gipsy King needs to stay sharp for any of the mentioned boxing scenarios: mandatory fight against countryman Dillian Whyte, unifying Heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk, or crossover against Francis Ngannou. And he did find a way to do it.

On his social media, Instagram specifically, Fury showed an alleged paparazzi trying to take pictures of his children from outside the building they were in (maybe Tyson's house). So, the Heavyweight champion drove his car directly to the paparazzi's just to yell at him, window to window, "you fucking pedophile".