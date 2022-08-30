Andy Ruiz will fight against Luis Ortiz in the heavyweight division clash. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Andy Ruiz will have his first fight of this 2022 when he faces Cuban Luis "King Kong" Ortiz in the heavyweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. The preliminary fights will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a long time, the Mexican-American Andy Ruiz will fight again. It was just over a year. Specifically, his last fight was on May 1, 2021, when he defeated Chris Arreola by points in a unanimous decision, without being very convincing. He now has a chance against the experienced Cuban fighter Luis Ortiz.

"King Kong" comes from having his last fight this year, more precisely on January 1 when he defeated Charles Martin by TKO. Ortiz will be looking for possibly his last chance to become a world title challenger. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting fight since both have a high KO percentage.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz: Date

This fight in the heavyweight category between Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz, will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California this Saturday, September 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 12:00 AM (ET).

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

This Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz in the heavyweight division will take place this Saturday, September 3 at 9:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 12:00 AM (ET) can be watched in the United States on Fox Sports PPV. The preliminary fight will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

