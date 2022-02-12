One of the most anticipated fights of 2022, the one between Lightweight titlist Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr., could be on the verge of failure due to a non professional reaction of one of their promoters.

Almost all boxing fans had on their bucket lists a Lightweight fight. This division is one of the most competitive nowadays, thanks to tremendous boxers such as Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and George Kambosos Jr. Apparently, it was factible to see Haney and Kambosos exchanging blows in a unification clash, but this one could be nearer from not happening than occurring.

The Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr. was the one giving the fans the chance to witness another undisputed World Champion. Haney is the WBC 135-pound titlist while Kambosos Jr. owns the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts of the same category. The winner could have joined Josh Taylor and Canelo Alvarez as the current boxing kings.

Both, the American and the Australian fighters are undefeated, young, and with the will of facing each other in the ring. The Dream Haney is a solid boxer who has already beaten Jorge Linares, Joseph Diaz, and Yuriorkis Gamboa. The Ferocious Kambosos get the upset of 2021 after stripping Teofimo Lopez away from his titles. What else can be asked for?

The "insulting" reason that could spoil the Haney vs Kambosos Jr fight

According to Boxing Scene, George Kambosos' promoter, Lou DiBella, had already sent a lucrative offer to Devin Haney and Eddie Hearn to make the Lightweight unification fight happen. However, the British promoter's answer was enough to almost kill the possibility to see this boxing war.

“I made an offer to him (Eddie Hearn) over a month ago. Within an hour of one another, I made the offer to both DAZN and Eddie. DAZN told me Eddie would counter the offer. Eddie countered the offer [on January 28] with something that was beyond insulting. But I’m not gonna talk about the details of our discussions because I don’t believe in negotiating in the press. And I’m not going to engage in a back-and-forth with someone who is just bold-faced lying” said the American promoter to the aforementioned media.

"Eddie going around saying he never received an offer from us, when the people who he does business with at DAZN, who are his benefactors, 100-percent know that he’s not telling the truth. If I didn’t see this article in writing, I would’ve kept my mouth shut. But he’s lying all over the place and I’ve had enough of it. I’m tired of all the happy bullshit. And you can quote that. I’m tired of all the happy bullshit", added DiBella.

Who could fight George Kambosos Jr. next?

With the intention to move on after Hearn's counteroffer that makes impossible the fight against Devin Haney, the plans for the Ferocious Kambosos could focus on another mega-fight: a one with Ukrainian former unified Lightweight Champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

Loma lost his 135-pound titles (WBA, WBO, and IBF) in October 2020 against Teofimo Lopez, so he would be eager to have a chance to get them back. Both Kambosos Jr. and DiBella have stated multiple times that their intention, with the Ferocious being the "A-side" of the equation, is to take any of his fights to Australia.