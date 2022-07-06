Getting an opponent for his August 6 fight at Madison Square Garden is proving to be very difficult for Jake Paul with the high possibility that Tommy Fury may not be able to fight him. Meet the possible opponents who could take the British fighter's place.

Jake Paul's nickname seems to be motivated by his boxing karma. The Problem Child is having a hard time booking his first boxing match against a boxer. When it seemed that Tommy Fury would be the first big test his detractors were asking for to recognize his skills in the ring, there is a high risk that the clash will not happen.

It all started when the British fighter, brother of current WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, could not enter the United States to take part in the presentation conference of the fight with Jake Paul scheduled for August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

In view of this situation, Paul gave Tommy Fury an ultimatum to solve his immigration problems but when there was no favorable response he announced on Twitter that he would start looking for new opponents: "Fury's received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn't interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I'm going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG."

The opponents Jake Paul could face after Tommy Fury's withdrawal

With his fight at Madison Square Garden less than a month away, Jake Paul knows he has no time to waste. That's why his search for opponents to replace Tommy Fury has begun. And there would be two options that would be the most viable.

The first one would not satisfy those who criticize that his 5-0-0 professional boxing record does not include any fighter. On social media, specifically on his Twitter account, Paul would have winked at Nate Robinson, the former basketball player, with whom he had his second fight as a professional, in November 2021, and whom he knocked out in 2 rounds. Could a rematch be on the horizon?

The other emerging opponent for Jake Paul has not been mentioned by him, but would fit the profile of Tommy Fury, that is, it is a boxer. According to insider Chris Mannix, it is Hasim Rahman Jr., son of the former World Heavyweight Champion of the same name, who during the late 90's and first decade of the 2000's faced the best of the division: Lennox Lewis, David Tua, Evander Holyfield, John Ruiz, James Toney and Wladimir Klitschko.

Rahman Jr. has a record of 12-1-0, 6 KOs, and has just lost his undefeated record in his last fight, held on April 22, 2022. The dilemma for Jake Paul to fight the 31-year-old Gold Blooded is the weight, because while the Youtuber has moved in the Cruiserweights' range, Hasim is a natural Heavyweight.