Nebraska's pride and current WBO World Welterweight titlist Terrence Crawford is done with waiting for a shot against Errol Spence Jr. to become the 147 pounds undisputed Champion, so he has in mind another challenging road to get his goal.

Terrence Crawford has had a brilliant boxing career so far, that is why he is used to be at the top all alone, not only of the Pound for Pound bests list but of his division. However, he has been pursuing an opportunity to challenge Errol Spence Jr to become the undisputed Welterweight Champion with no success. So, he has created a tough plan to reach his goal even without fighting The Truth.

At 34 years old, Bud Crawford is 38-0-0 (29 KOs) and the current holder of the WBO World 147 pounds belt. He made his last appearance in the ring on November 2021, when he defeated the tough Shawn Porter via a TKO in the tenth round. Showtime has announced his retirement after his loss.

The status of undisputed World Champion is well-known by Crawford, as he has achieved that feat at his time in the Super lightweight category, in which he reigned from 2015 to 2017. Previously, he owned the WBO Championship in the 135 pounds. This means the Omaha native is a three-division World Champion.

Terrence Crawford's plan to become again an Undisputed World Champion

If Errol Spence Jr does not give Crawford a shot quickly, this is after fighting, and likely defeating, Cuban WBA Champion Yordenis Ugas, boxing fans could miss one of the most anticipated clashes of recent years, given that Terrence may be considering to jump into the 154 pounds division for an opportunity to take Jermell Charlo's Super welterweight belts away.

“If I can’t get the Spence-Ugas winner, I’d love to get the Jermell and Castano winner... I can have that fight and be undisputed at 154.” stated Crawford to Behind the Gloves in London, where he attended the Amir Khan defeat against his countryman Kell Brook.

Nebraska's pride said he is not craving anymore to have an opportunity against Spence Jr as he feels he has done everything he could to get that fight. Even more, now that he is a free agent, after splitting away from Bob Arum's Top Rank, and is able to negotiate with whomever he wants.

"I want that fight (but) If it happens, it happens. I’ve been calling for it for years now. If it don't, it don't... The fight fans gotta be the ones that push for it. They gotta be the ones that demand it. I did my part. I’ve done my part by being professional by going through everybody they put in front of me. I don’t know what I can do any different, anymore.” stated the current WBO Welterweight titleholder.

The physical differences between Crawford and Charlo

Even though Terrence Crawford feels confident in his skills and experience to challenge Jermell Charlo for his Super welterweight belts, it may be a tough challenge for Terrence. The Iron Man is 3 years younger and heights 5'11", while Bud barely reaches 5'8". This must be added to the weight that Jermell could reach after defeating the scale. Definitely a risky move for Crawford.