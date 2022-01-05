The 135 lbs is one of the current hottest categories in boxing. Nevertheless, there is a strong reason that could hurt and deprive it with the impossibility of having a rematch fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr or Vasyl Lomachenko.

The boxing fans rely on the Lightweight division for many of their hopes of having tremendous fights in 2022. Nevertheless, it is almost a reality that one of the key pieces of this weight class will not be able anymore to clash against the other Top Dogs such as Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Isaac Ortiz, and Devin Haney: Teofimo Lopez.

The Brooklyn native has starred two of the most recent exciting bouts of the Lightweight category: in 2020 when he built the upset of the year with a win over Ukrainian Lomachenko, and in 2021, at the time of George Kambosos broke his undefeated status and took his belts away.

In fact, for 2022, one of the most anticipated fights were Teofimo Lopez's rematches against Loma and the Ferocious. But like the song says "don't dream it's over". There is a powerful reason that will make impossible these magnificent boxing clashes to happen.

Teofimo Lopez new boxing destiny in 2022

As a reaction to a previous tweet demanding a bold prediction for the current year, Teofimo Lopez gave a clue of the painful blow the Lightweight division has just received: "I will become UNDISPUTED again but at Junior Welterweight!", posted Lopez.

Then, Bob Arum, Top Rank's president and legendary boxing promoter, supported and confirmed Teofimo's next division jump on an interview with IFL TV: "I had a meeting with Teofimo and his father, and told them to leave 135 lbs. Teofimo should move to Junior welterweight category".

Until his fight against Kambosos Jr., Lopez was pointed as the 135 lbs division, and many hypothetical fights were expected for him: for example, against Gervonta Davis. However, Arum shared the powerful reason Teofimo has to leave this division. "He improperly achieved the weight, by dehydrating himself. Because of that he suffered lung and esophagus problems. He almost dies on his last fight. I told him to assure himself not to do that again".

So, Teofimo Lopez and Bob Arum's statements are sad notice for the Lightweight category and a threat and warning for Josh Taylor, the British Undisputed World Junior welterweight Champion. This unexpected fight may make up for Teofimo's farewell to the 135 lbs.