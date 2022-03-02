The Gipsy King Tyson Fury loves chaos as he proves it every time he has the opportunity. The very last one happened in the first promotional press conference of his mandatory defense of the WBC Heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on where he made an announcement that shooked the boxing community.

Boxing fans may be shocked after hearing the announcement made by the current WBC Heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury on the very first promotional press conference ahead of the mandatory defense of his belt against countryman Dillian Whyte at Wembley on April 23.

At 33 years old, the Gipsy King is at the peak of his career with a resume of 31-0-1 (22 KO's). The goal he was pursuing was to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, that is why he tried to clash against Unified Champion Oleksandr Usyk without success.

On the other hand, Dillian Whyte (28-2-0, 19 KOs) has patiently waited for his second opportunity to fight for the WBC major title of the Queen Division. However, when the chance has finally knocked on his door, he seems not very keen to enjoy it, as he waited till the last hour to sign the contract to make the clash against Fury real and decided not to attend the first promotional press conference.

Fury shocks the boxing world with his announcement

The opportunity to witness the very first undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era may be fading away, at least for a while, given that Tyson Fury shared his future plans after fighting Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

"This is the final fight of my career, I am retiring after this. $150 million in the bank, healthy, young, I am going to buy a massive yacht abroad. I am retiring, I am out this is my final fight, I am done", stated the Gipsy King at the press conference he gave himself without Whyte as he decided not to show off.

Whether his retirement is true or not, Tyson Fury showed his anger to Dillian Whyte for not taking part in the press conference that was supposed to head with him: "Just one word: coward. He is a b...ch. He is gonna end up knocked out and he knows it. He doesn't want to look at my face because he is afraid of me playing mind games with him", said the Manchester native.