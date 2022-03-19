Everything is not lost regarding the chance of celebrating the tremendous fights that some Ukrainian boxing stars had ahead. Check out what legendary promoter Bob Arum has said about the topic.

Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko, two of the world's biggest boxing stars, had very exciting fights ahead in 2022, but the complicated situation in their country arose and they had to focus one hundred percent on supporting their homeland. Can these fights be considered impossible?

Vasyl Lomachenko was more than ready to try to regain the WBA, WBO, and IBF World Lightweight titles that Teofimo Lopez had once taken from him. To do so, it was more than possible that he would travel to Australia to challenge the man who, in turn, dethroned The Takeover, George Kambosos Jr.

For his part, Oleksandr Usyk was on track to clinch the rematch he was contractually due to give Anthony Joshua for the WBO, IBF, and WBA Heavyweight belts he had won from him in September 2019. The winner was to be the quasi-mandated challenger to Tyson Fury in a Queen Division unification mega-fight.

Lomachenko and Usyk back in the ring? Bob Arum sparks hope

In an interview for the Youtube channel Fanatics View, legendary promoter and Showtime Boxing president Bob Arum revealed that there is a possibility that both Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk could participate in the fights they had almost agreed upon, both with World Titles involved.

"Ukrainian government which is tremendous in cooperating with us... In having them come out, train, and participate in title fights. I don't know whether they are going to accept the offer of the Cultural Minister of Ukraine to leave and to train for a fight.", stated Arum.

Thus, there could be a possibility that both fighters will be allowed to leave the ranks of their country's military to focus momentarily on their sporting careers. This decision would also depend on the will of both fighters who have not hesitated to unconditionally support Ukraine in the hard times it is going through.